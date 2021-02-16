Body

Margaret Burch Ridenhour, 87, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in a Murphy care facility.

She was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Wadesboro to the late Benjamin Bradley and Alice Osborn Burch.

She had attended Wadesboro City Schools and the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

Margaret was married in 1954 to Paul V. Ridenhour Jr. and was happily married for 44 years until his passing in 1998. They moved to Murphy in 1958 to help establish WKRK, the first radio station in Murphy, where Margaret worked alongside her husband as secretary and bookkeeper.

They later purchased Darnell’s Men’s Wear in 1973, which became “The Man’s Corner” that Margaret managed and co-owned until retiring in 1989.

Margaret was a member of Murphy First Baptist Church since 1961 and had taught Sunday School for 12 years. She had volunteered with both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as the Band Booster Club.

In addition to her parents, and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Lee Ferguson.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Ridenhour Ferguson of Murphy; a son, Paul V. Ridenhour III of Clyde; two grandchildren, Leanne Ferguson Grady and husband Jacob of Raleigh, and Bryan Ferguson and wife Kerrigan of Murphy; and a great-granddaughter, Evie Kate Ferguson.

A private graveside service was held Friday, Feb. 12, in Sunset Cemetery with Dr. Chester Jones officiating.

Pallbearers were Edwin James, Victor Stiles, Jerry Collins and Tim Radford.

The body lay in state from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Margaret Ridenhour to Gideons International, P.O. Box 164, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

