Manker Allen

Manker Luther Allen, 77, of Murphy, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was the son of the late Edward and Gaynell Owenby Allen.

Manker belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Ducktown (Tenn.) Lodge 241 and was a member of Farner Presbyterian Church. He was also a member to The Shriners, York Rite and the Scottish Rite.

Manker loved spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.He loved to work in the garden and go fishing.

In addition to his parents, Manker was preceded in death by his son, Manker Luther Allen III; one brother, Bill Allen; and one sister, Katherine Padgett.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Allen; one daughter, Anna Marie Guthrie; three brothers, Phillip, Daniel and Silas Allen; three sisters, Barbara Loudermilk, Gaynell Helton and Debra Cordell; six grandchildren, Joshua Allen, Jeremiah Allen, Carri Barr, Manker Guthrie, Madison Guthrie and Mason Guthrie; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private graveside service. Pastor Matthew Atterberry will officiate. Masonic Rites will be conducted by the Masonic Lodge. Burial will be in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joshua, Jeremiah and Travis Allen, Manney and Mason Guthrie and Lloyd Cash.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607.

You may send tributes to the Allen family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.