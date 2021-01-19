Lytle "L.C." Killian

Body

Lytle Clifford, “L.C.,” Killian, 75, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

He was the son of the late Burton and Tommie Killian.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was a gunner on helicopters.

L.C. enjoyed fishing and doing woodworking in which he would turn bowls that he would share with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, L.C. was preceded in death by an infant brother, B.B.; a brother, Robert; and a sister, Bessie.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; his daughter, Veronica King; brothers, James and Terry Killian; and sister, Karen Killian.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Little Brasstown Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Aud Brown officiated. Military honors were conducted by American Legion Post 96 Murphy, American Legion Post 532 Hayesville, VFW Post 6812 Hayesville; Marine Corps League Marble; and Vietnam Veterans of America. Pallbearers were Tim Beavers, Randy Curtis, Ricky Carroll, Barry Killian, Jason Killian, Daniel Killian, Chad Sams, Gary Wilson, Denton Ashe and Doug Colbert.

You may send tributes to the Killian family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.