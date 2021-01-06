Lucille Sewell

Body

Lucille Walker Sewell, 98, of Hayesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her residence.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., she had lived in Hayesville since December of 1975.

Lucille was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and loved the Lord. Lucille had a servant’s heart and enjoyed being there for her family and friends. She enjoyed sewing, making clothes for herself and family, and giving to others.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert Dixon and Agnes Kelley Walker, and wife of the late Earl Woodrow Sewell, who died June 24, 2005.

Lucille was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Baker and Faye Adair, two brothers, Robert and David Walker; and a grandson, Jerry Shoults.

She is survived by three sons, Earl Randolph “Randy” Sewell and Dorothy of Murphy; Ronald Mark “Ronnie” Sewell and Camille of Damascus, Va.; Richard Bruce “Ricky” Sewell and Sonia of Hoschton, Ga.; two sisters, Margie Miller of Gainesville, Ga., and Martha Atkinson of Atlanta, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with the Revs. Phil Goble Jr. and James Payne officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.Pallbearers were Michael Sewell, Brock Blankenship, Ryan Sewell, Kyle Spurgeon, Ryan Daniel and Alex Blankenship.

The family received friends from 1:30-3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Masks and hand sanitizer were available. The service was viewed online at Youtube.com and search for mountpleasantbaptistchurchhayesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Lucille Walker Sewell to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 50 Marvin Cabe Lane, Hayesville, NC 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville, was in charge of all arrangements.

