Lowen Dockery

Lowen Pat Dockery, 94, of Marble, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

He was born in Cherokee County to the late Oliver and Bessie Ashe Dockery.

Lowen was an owner and operator of the D&L Pontiac that closed in the 1950s. He was a bookkeeper for several local businesses.

Lowen was in the US Navy during World War II. He was a Seaman 1st Class, V6 US NR (SV). He served on the Navy Ship UUS Trefoil (1x149) and served the Asiatic Pacific Area Phillipine Liberation from Oct. 27, 1944, to May 15, 1946.

Lowen served as chaplain for the VFW of which he conducted hundreds of funerals for local veterans. He was also past commander and treasurer of the American Legion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hall Dockery; a brother, Lester Dockery; an infant sister, Wilma Dockery; and son-in-law, Tony Wood.

He is survived by daughters, Jan Dockery and Sandy Wood; sisters, Hazel Herndon, Christine Burns and Jane Eason; two grandchildren, Ginia Wood and Kristy Wood Kell and husband Cody; and three great-grandchildren, Conner, Cooper and Karlalyn Kell.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Dr. Eddis Dockery officiated. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Military honors were conducted by VFW Post 10222, Joe Miller Elkin American Legion Post 96 and DAV Chapter 73, and American Legion Post 532 of Hayesville and VFW Post 6812 of Hayesville.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

The family asked that you would please wear a mask during visitation and funeral services.

You may send tributes to the Dockery family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.