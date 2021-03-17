Lois Shields

Body

Lois Wilson Shields, 81, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Spartanburg Medical Center in Spartanburg, S.C.

Mrs. Shields was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Cherokee County to the late William Wilson and Hazel Hill Wilson.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert “Junior” Shields; brothers, Billy Ray Wilson, Robert Leon Wilson and Richard Wilson; and sister, Doris Rogers.

Survivors include sons, Samuel (Penny) Shields, Dennis (Michaela) Shields and Matthew (Paula) Shields; daughter, Tammy Kirkland; sisters, Jane Wright, Mary Alice Mellis and Ann Derreberry; grandchildren, Shane Shields, Jennifer Shields, Cynthia Shields, Heather Kirkland, Joshua Shields, Sarah Shields and Emma Shields; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Sadie Shields.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Cochran Funeral Home, Murphy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

