Lloyd Baker Jr., 76, of Murphy, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, following an extended illness.

Mr. Baker was born April 28, 1944, in Murphy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Baker Sr. and Ruth Morgan Baker; his sister, Ora Baker; and his grandson, Nathan Dillard.

Lloyd was also a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served in South Korea. He was a member of The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 74, Hixson, Tenn.

He is survived by his daughter, Lorinda Baker; son, Scott Dillard; sister, Wanda (Sid) Hendry; brothers, Jim (Sallie) Baker and Allen (Elizabeth) Baker; granddaughter, Adria (Loren) Jones; and grandson, Aaron Klopfer; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorialization is by cremation. Due to COVID19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

