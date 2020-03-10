Lisa Simmons

Body

Lisa Lynette Simmons was born Dec. 24, 1968, in Decatur, Ill. She lived in Andrews and surrounding communities for 20 years.

Lisa was a loving mother to her children, Stephanie Phillips, Lindsey Simmons, Emily Phillips and Kellie Phillips.

She was an active member of Cornerstone Community Church and involved in various local ministries in Andrews, like the Angel Food Program and Meals on Wheels.

Lisa worked for Dr. Kevin O’Brien for many years, and then spent her time as a full-time mother and nana to her three grandchildren.

Sadly, Lisa lost her battle to cancer on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She will be missed dearly but never forgotten.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Cornerstone Community Church.

