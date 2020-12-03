Lenora Garren

Body

Lenora Coffey Garren, 96, of Lutz, Fla., and previously from Andrews, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was born in Cherokee County to the late William and Lucy Ashe Coffey.

Lenora had previously worked at the A&P Store, Owenby’s and Berkshire.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Andrews and a teacher for the adult Sunday school class.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gain Coffey, Marvin Coffey, Harold Coffey, Carl Coffey, Wade Coffey, James Coffey, Charles Coffey and Kenneth Coffey; and one sister, Ora Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Garren.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Garren; a daughter, Beverly Post; two sisters, Dorothy Riggins and Josephine Preston; four grandchildren, Bridgett Ergle, Brooke Morters, Breanna Mueller and Dusty Moore; six great-grandchildren, Brayden Ergle, Caleb Mueller, Chase Mueller, Sarah Morters, Gavin Morters and Cooper Morters; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jaylee Ergle and Grayson Moore.

Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. The Rev. Aud Brown officiated. Burial was at Moss Cemetery in Marble.

The family received friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews.

You may send tributes to the family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.