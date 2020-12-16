Katherine Ann Dyer

Body

Katherine Ann Patton Dyer, 71, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Katherine was preceded in death by her son, Kelly William Cheek; her parents, Claude and Hallie Patton; brother, Caroll Patton; and sister, Sissy Patton.

Katherine is survived by her husband, Larry Dyer; grandson, Tristen Cheek; brother, Doug Patton of Greensboro; and several cousins, nieces and

nephews.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. All friends and family are

welcome.

You may send tributes to the Dyer family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.