Almost reaching 97 years, Karl Godert (Carl Henry Godert), born July 2, 1923, in Buffalo, N.Y., passed away on May 4, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla.

He served with the Merchant Marines during World War II, after which he lived and worked in upstate New York. He had a successful career owning and managing hotels, restaurants, private country clubs and a ski resort.

More important to Karl was his lifelong dedication to inspiring and helping young people. An avid and excellent chess player, he established a popular chess club for youth at the Murphy library.

You may recall seeing an elderly gentleman wearing a Bavarian style hat full of pins. If anyone inquired about his hat, he would share his faith in God. The story of how that hat became his gave Karl the opportunity to tell family, friends and strangers of the joy and hope of Jesus.

Summers in Murphy included Sundays at Pastor Eddis Dockery’s Boiling Springs Baptist Church. And most Saturdays would find Karl playing chess with his dear friend Louie at Foster’s Flea Market.

Some of Karl’s and wife Gloria’s happiest “Murphy times” were spent watching the sunset from atop the beautiful Nottely River Valley Vineyards. There, owners Steve and Karen and many friends helped them celebrate their 90th birthdays.

Predeceased by his wife, Karl is deeply missed by family and friends. Due to continuing Covid 19 restrictions, a graveside memorial service at Maple Wood Cemetery, Springville, N.Y., is postponed.