Karine Hogan

Karine Walker Hogan, 73, of Murphy passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in a Murphy care facility.

Karine was a native of Clay County and had lived in this area her whole life.

She had worked at MOOG throughout her life and retired as a supervisor.

Karine enjoyed traveling and had visited 49 states.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She was the daughter of the late Alvin and Pauline Trout Walker.

Surviving are her husband, James R. Hogan of Murphy; a son, James R. Hogan II and wife Kim of Murphy; a sister, Christine Hogan and husband Jack of Brasstown; two brothers, Richard Walker and wife Renate of Arkansas, and A.J. Walker and wife Evelyn of Ringgold, Ga.; two grandsons, Jonathan Hogan and Jake Hogan; and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefunralhomeinc.com.