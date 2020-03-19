Judith Sias

Body

Judith R. Sias, 78, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital.

Mrs. Sias was born April 16, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Anthony Conigliario and Filomena Famigletti Conigliario.

She was a member of St. William Catholic Church and a past member of the church choir.

Judith was a devoted wife to John J. Sias for almost 59 years. She was a loving mother to all of her children, John C. Sias, Jay Sias, and Joy Sias Leidig.

Judith also had a caring heart for all animals. She was an incredible artist, and many loved her paintings.

Mrs. Sias was kind and welcoming to every person and touched many lives throughout her journey on this earth.

Survivors include her husband, John J. Sias; daughter, Joy Leidig (Jason); sons, John C. Sias ( Susan), and Jay Sias (Debra); sisters, Marion Gorgano and Linda Esposito (Carlo); and her grandchildren, Samantha and Jack Sias.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at cochranfuneralhomes.com.