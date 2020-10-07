Johnny Anderson

Body

Johnny Ledford Anderson, 73, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in a Gainesville, Ga., hospital.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County. He was a retired carpenter, and a member of Notla Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Wade Calhoun and Ethel Ledford Anderson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Anderson.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann Stalcup Anderson; three daughters, Linda Ann Dillard and husband Ronnie of Ellijay, Ga.; Janet Schwalm and husband John of Murphy; and Melissa Mazzaferro and husband Jimmy of Dawsonville, Ga.; one brother, Junior Anderson and wife Brenda of Murphy; seven grandchildren, Brandon and Hunter Dillard, Johnathan Anderson, Jacey and Jersey Schwalm, Tyler and Matthew Mazzaferro; and four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Bennett, Briggs and Branson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Revs. Jerry Morrow and Paul Ray Morgan officiating.

Interment will be in Bellview Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Lance, Johnny Hatchett, Brandon Dillard, Johnathan Anderson, Jeff Roberson and Jimmy Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny and Kenny Henson.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Johnny L. Anderson to Bellview Community Cemetery Fund, in c/o Harley Beavers, 139 Carson Lane, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

