John "Pappaw Jake" Stiles

John “Pappaw Jake” “Jake” Marion Stiles, 80, of the Peachtree community, passed peacefully into heaven Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after a brief battle with acute myeloid leukemia, at his home surrounded by family.

John, the son of Howard B. and Mattie Taylor Stiles was one of nine children. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Stiles (Lila) and R.T. Stiles (Nelda); and five sisters, Wyline Clonts (Ules), Iona Barron (Oscar), Emma “Amy” Sneed (Alvin), Kay Middleton (Bill) and Francis Hall (Bill).

He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. John was best known in his community for selling local honey, produce and beagle dogs. He also raised cattle and chickens.

John belonged to the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and was a member of Local 454 for 30 years. After retirement, he encouraged many of the current members of the Local 454 to follow in his footsteps.

John was a member of Upper Peachtree Baptist Church since his baptism in 1971.

He loved his family, nature, gardening, animals, children and “shooting the bull” with friends at local stores and flea markets. He particularly enjoyed being “pappaw” to several dozen children of family and friends. “Pappaw’s kids” maintained their relationships with him into their adulthood, visiting, often with their own children, up until his passing.

John touched everyone who met him with his humor, love of life, positive outlook and unique philosophy. He is surely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Retha Ethelene Farmer Stiles; two daughters, Jackie Ella Stiles Moffitt (Kent Moffitt) and Shelley Marian Stiles Booe (Ken Booe), all of the Peachtree community; grandson, Justin Moffitt; step-grandson, Phillip Booe (Becky Nichols Booe); two step great-grandchildren, Alex and Katie Booe of Hebron, Conn.; one sister, Maida Stiles Taylor of the Peachtree community; two sisters-in-law, Lila Stiles of Hayesville and Nelda Stiles of Covington, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Bill Middleton (Rowayne) of Englewood, Ohio; and countless nieces, nephews, honorary grandchildren, families and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Pastor Harold Stiles and the Rev. Derrick Tilley will officiate. Music will be provided by Upper Peachtree Baptist Church choir.

Burial will be in Unaka Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ethan Palmer, Jason Payne, Eric Payne, Tyler Anderson, David Anderson, Ryan Farmer, John Farmer, Eric Steele and Matt Steele. Honorary pallbearers will be Elizabeth Palmer (Bibbit) Heather Bradshaw Palmer, Kela Payne, Amy Leatherwood Tart, Bethany Leatherwood Wyatt, Kimberly Hayes, Amber Leatherwood Mayo and Whitney Leatherwood Wilke.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

You may send tributes to the Stiles family at townso-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.