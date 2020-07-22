Joanne Davis

Body

Joanne Hedrick Davis, 69, a native of Murphy, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 13, 2020, at Erlanger Western Carolina Emergency Room in Murphy.

Joanne was a respected, beloved and retired Murphy High School science teacher who tried to instill life skills in her students as well as a knowledge of science. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Western Carolina University. She was a National Board certified teacher and was certified in both North Carolina and Georgia. Since retirement, she has worked part-time in the Union County Schools’ alternative program, Mountain Area Education Center, in the area of science.

Joanne was a lifelong member of Ranger Methodist Church where she served as a pianist. She also served in many other roles such as Church Historian, Staff-Parish Relations, Treasurer of Parsonage Committee, United Methodist Women Member and Secretary of Administrative Council.

Joanne assisted with many charities in Cherokee County. She volunteered at the Cherokee County Sharing Center Food Bank, supported underprivileged youth in need and was always ready with a meal or cake when there was sickness or death among those in the community or her friends.

Joanne was blessed to be able to be active until her passing. She and husband, Sam, were able to travel to many places; both loved fishing and enjoyed nature and the outdoors. Her greatest joy was spending time at the beach with her “Angel Girl” Carly and “Angel Boy” Colt.

Joanne was well known, well loved and will be sorely missed by her friends and family. Her quick wit will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her.

Joanne was the daughter of the late C.B. and Bessie Ruth Hedrick of Murphy.

Joanne was the devoted wife of Sam Davis, who survives her. She is also survived by a daughter, Jill and husband Chad Puckett, and their children, Carly and Colt of Denver, N.C.; a brother, Jimmy Hedrick and wife Jeanette of Murphy; three nieces, Laura and husband Jon Clary, and their children, Benjamin and Ashley of Atlanta, Ga.; Dr. Amanda Hartness of Pittsboro, and Samantha and husband General Dwayne Wilson of Atlanta, Ga.; a cousin, Sharon Evans Holloway and husband Jim of Hayesville; and many close friends with whom she loved to spend time and travel.

Funeral services were held at 10 AM Friday, July 17, at Ranger United Methodist Church with Reverend Tim Lee officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Wayne Wells, Gary Kilpatrick, Richard Kilpatrick, Ken Price, Barry McClure and Tommy Adams. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Adams, Jim Holloway, Jackie Wayman and Dwayne Kilpatrick.

Family received friends from 5-7 PM Thursday, July 16, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Murphy High School Joanne H. Davis Student Support Fund at 234 High School Circle, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

