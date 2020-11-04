Jimmy Chastain

Body

Franklin James Chastain, “Jimmy or Jim,” 82, of Murphy, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020.

Mr. Chastain was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Cherokee County to the late Alton Bryan Chastain and Jessie Glenn Martin Chastain.

Jimmy was a hardworking man, who was easy to get along with and enjoyed being outdoors. He is described as a wonderful father and husband, who sacrificed to provide for his family. He was a salesman for many years throughout the area, driving the Frito Lay and Merita Bread trucks. Later, he worked with Cherokee County (water filter plant and garbage management), Clay Farmer’s Exchange in Hayesville, and finally, MGM Brakes, where he eventually retired.

Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, watching old westerns and, of course, Mrs. Alice’s home cooking.

Jimmy will be missed by all who knew him, but especially by his family: loving wife of 63 years, Alice Lovingood Chastain; his children, April Chastain Martin (Eddie), Tammy Chastain Jones and Misty Love Chastain; sister, Martha Jean Hatchett; grandchildren, Brook Jones Simopoulos (Eugene) and Grant Mullins; and great-grandchildren, Dorian Eugene Simopoulos, Aristotle Eugene Simopoulos and Thalia Melina Simopoulos.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Bryan and Jessie Glenn Chastain; infant brother, Austin Bryan Chastain; and sister, Darlene Lovingood Kinard.

A graveside service was held at noon Monday, Oct. 26, at Old Martins Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Aud Brown officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Eddie Martin, Charlie Jones, Grant Mullins, Philip Mundy, Al Lovingood, Jonathan Wells and Brian Wells.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

