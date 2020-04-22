Jeremy Gunter

Body

Jeremy Lee Gunter, 37, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the son of Elza Gunter and Hillary Hartness.

Jeremy worked at Walmart. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Joseph Gunter; sister, Tia Ayres and husband Steve; nephews, Alex and Derrik Ayres; and uncles, Mike Hartness and Tex Hartness.

The family will have a private graveside service.

You may send tributes to the Gunter family at townson-rose .com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.