Jason Morrow

Jason Wesley Morrow, 35, of McCaysville, Ga., passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

He was born in Fannin County, Ga., to Jimmy Morrow and Connie Pless-Burt.

Jason loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing and camping. He loved animals.

His heart was troubled but very kind. Jason will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Margie Morrow, and Winston and Rachel Pless; and his sister, Bethany Ann Morrow.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Jackson Smith; brother, Adam Hughes; girlfriend

of many years, Jasmine Cole; and nieces, nephews and many other family members.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Poindexter Church. The Rev. Jerry Morrow will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pall-bearers were Adam Hughes, Joshua Morrow, Clayton Walls and Rob Justice.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Fri-day, May 22, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Morrow family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.