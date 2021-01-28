Body

James A. Hughes, 91, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a Murphy hospital.

He was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County.

James had worked for Bell Aircraft in Marietta, Ga., building B-29s.

He then served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. James was stationed at Ramey AFB, Puerto Rico, throughout those years and was later able to revisit the base several years ago and play ball with his old friends.

James attended Lees-McRae College where he played basketball and football. James attended Western Carolina University and Young Harris College, where he received a business degree.

Upon returning home from his service, James took a job working for Hackney for several years.

He then began working for the postal service and worked at the Murphy Post Office for 32 years. Upon his retirement in 1995, he had achieved the title of superintendent over postal operations. James enjoyed the next 26 years of his retirement keeping the yard, growing a garden, and most importantly, spending time with his wife and family.

He was a member of Jaycee’s Club and was a founding member of the Murphy Quarterback Club.

He was a member, deacon and secretary of Murphy First Baptist Church for over 50 years but was currently attending Murphy First United Methodist Church.

He was the son of the late Henry Arzo and Carrie Martin Hughes. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Martin, and two brothers, Clarence and Don Hughes.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Mary Lou Hensley Hughes; a daughter, Kathy H. Kephart and husband Ryan, and three sons, Daniel J. Hughes, David A. Hughes and wife Melanie, and Blake T. Hughes and wife Julie, all of Murphy; two sisters, Mary Jane Brooks, of Woodstock, Ga., and Mozelle Shields of Murphy; seven grandchildren, Josh Hughes, Audrey Crowell, Evan Kephart, Tamara Johnson, Lindsay Campana, Alex McClure and Hayden Hughes; and eight great-grandchildren, Bryce Sams, Camden Breazeale, Katelyn Sams, Lakoda Breazeale, Quinn Campana, Kariana Johnson, Stella Campana and Connor Kephart. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Murphy First United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Wil Posey and John Hill officiating.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a limited number of people will be allowed to join the family inside the chapel. Masks will also be required. If you wish to attend, please call the Murphy FUMC office at 828-837-2718. The service will be live-streamed on FUMC’s Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7JkPVgF4aBmjIn1j21nHaA.

Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812 and Hayesville American Legion Post 532 providing military graveside rites.

The family requests that memorials be made in honor of James Hughes to Murphy First United Methodist Church, 73 Valley River Avenue, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.