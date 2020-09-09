Body

Homer Dillard, 81, of Simonds Chapel Road, Murphy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Northeast Georgia Medical Center of Gainesville following an extended illness.

Homer was born June 6, 1939, in Murphy, son of the late Emory S. Dillard and Nellie J. Ross.

Homer was very family-oriented. He loved his grandchildren and spending quality time with them. He also loved to travel.

Homer was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Gladson in 2017; two brothers, Albert and Bill Dillard; three sisters, Juanita Barker, Dorothy Hart and Geneva Dillard.

Homer was a member of Simonds Chapel Baptist Church of Murphy as well as being a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County.

Survivors include one son, Michael Dillard of Fort Mills, S.C.; one daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Bill Johnson of Murphy; one brother, Landon E. Dillard of Murphy; two sisters, Bobbie Clevenger of Opalika, Ala., and Anna Wiggins of Murphy; and five grandchildren, Kasey and Kimmy Lefevers, Logan Dillard, Jake Dillard, Caden Lefevers, and Jameson Lefevers.

A private family graveside service will be held from the Simond’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery and will be announced later. Flowers are being accepted in Homer’s memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.

You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at mountainviewfuneralhome.com.