Grace James Hembree, 94, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in a Murphy care facility.

She was born Feb. 5, 1926, in Murphy to the late Jefferson Eli and Julia Ashe Kephart. She was a native and lifetime resident of Murphy.

She worked at Remco and MGM Brakes throughout her life until her retirement.

She was a devoted member of Owl Creek Baptist Church.

Grace loved to work in her flowers and garden. She loved babies, and spending time with her grandkids and her cousin, Mae Lovin.

She was the wife of the late William James, who died March 7, 1982. In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Chapman; a great-grandchild, Jonah Johnson; a sister, Bessie Roberts; and a brother, Willard Kephart.

Surviving are four daughters, Jeannie Gaddis, Margaret Dockery and husband Lee Roy and Sandy Farmer, all of Murphy, and Wanda Corwin and husband Clark of Cullowhee; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Rev. Eddis Dockery officiating. The interment was in Owl Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Caleb and Eli Corwin, Chase Teesateskie, Cory Farmer, Edwin James and Larry Kephart.

The family received friends from 3-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, prior to the services.

The family requested that masks be worn for the visitation and service.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.