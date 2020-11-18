Body

Goldman W. Passmore, 78, of Andrews, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

He was a native and lifetime resident of the Nantahala area.

Goldman had worked as a logger and for West Contracting for many years.

His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He attended Red Marble Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Willard Goldman and Mary Jo Grant Passmore. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Passmore Dills and Linda Passmore Morgan; and two nephews, Chris Passmore and Matt Morgan.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Linda Gail Cochran Postell Passmore; a stepdaughter, Lenia Yonce and husband Terry of Andrews; two stepsons, David Postell and wife Patty, and Terry Postell and wife Cynthia, all of Andrews; two sisters, Patricia Postell and husband George, of Andrews, and Judy Passmore of Morganton; six grandchildren, Justin Postell and wife April, Nathan Postell and wife Samantha, Brianna Postell McKain and husband Jeremy, Kayla Postell, Adrianna Yonce and Megan Yonce; five greatgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Red Marble Baptist Church with the Revs. David Postell and Mickey Stewart officiating. Interment was in Bethel Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nathan Postell, Justin Postell, Mikey Morgan, Brandon Morgan, Wesley Holden and Robert Gee. The body lay in state prior to the service from 1-1:45 p.m. at Red Marble Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Goldman Passmore to Red Marble Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Martha Postell, 1201 Red Marble Road, Andrews, NC 28901.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.