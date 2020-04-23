Body

Glen “Carl” Smith, 78, of Murphy, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Born June 15, 1941, he was a native of Cherokee County, but raised in Leavittsburg, Ohio.

Upon his marriage, he lived and raised his family in Lilburn, Ga., while being employed with General Motors for 30 years at the Doraville plant in Georgia.

Upon his retirement in 2006, he enjoyed operating his own lawn maintenance business for several years until relocating back to Murphy, where he has lived with his wife and son for the last 14 years.

Carl also enjoyed being outdoors working in his yard and gardening. He was always known for having the prettiest yard in the neighborhood. Carl liked reading western novels.

He was a member of Mountain Park First Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Ga., and was attending Mount Liberty Baptist Church in Murphy.

Carl was an active member of Cherokee Lodge No. 146 and enjoyed attending when he was able. While living in Georgia, he was an active member of the Shriners.

He was the son of the late Arthur F. and Zell Patterson Smith.

Surviving are his loving wife, Cleo Smith; a daughter, Meredith Smith Holloway and husband, Mark of Madison, Ga.; a son, Keith Smith of the home; three sisters, Geraldine Lynn and husband, Ronald of Waltersburg, Pa., Marilyn Maschas and husband, Andrew of Buford, Ga., and Elaine Mears and husband, Ray of Warren, Ohio; two brothers, Cecil Smith, and wife Linda of Morganton, Ga., and Jeff Smith, and wife Lisa of Canton, Texas; two grandchildren, Cole Holloway and Nolan Holloway, both of Madison, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The inurnment will be in Mount Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Glen “Carl” Smith to The National Autism Society of America and/or I.O.I. (Industrial Opportunities Inc.) in Andrews.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.