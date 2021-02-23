Gladys McDonald

Body

Gladys Lucille McDonald, 98, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

She was born Aug. 24, 1922, in Cherokee County to the late Fred and Ethia Gibson Stiles.

Gladys was a homemaker. She loved flowers, her church, kids and grandkids. Gladys was greatly loved by her kids and grandkids.

She was a member of South End Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawton McDonald; her sons, Jack and Kenneth McDonald; and a great-grandson, Jeremy McDonald.

She is survived by a daughter, Betty Hughes and husband Herbert; sister, Mable Cooke; brother, Ralph Stiles; daughters-in-law, Diane Morrow and Carolyn McDonald; grandchildren, Brian Hughes and wife Melissa, Kim Medearis and husband Ben, Janet Dockery and husband George, Randall McDonald and wife Misty, Sharon Weiting and husband Cory, and Dewayne Buchanan and wife Cindy; great-grandchildren, Britany Pope, Bo Hughes, Colt Hughes, Cash Hughes, Allyson Dockery Murphy, Tyler McDonald, Starr McDonald Sneed and Wesley Buchanan; and six great-great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 20, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. Dallas Crowder, Zack Orton and Steve Sneed officiated. Music was conducted by Zack Orton and his mother, Carla Orton. Burial was in Mount Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brian Hughes, Randall McDonald, Tyler McDonald, George Dockery, Ben Medearis and Jason Murphy.

The family received friends from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Murphy.

You may send tributes to the McDonald family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.