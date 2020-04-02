Geraldine Scroggs

Body

Geraldine Mulkey Scroggs, 81, of Clyde, died peacefully on Sunday March 29, 2020.

Geraldine, or Jeri as she was known to most, was born July 19, 1938, in Murphy to the late Lewis and Myrtle Mulkey.

She graduated from Murphy High School in 1955 at the age of 16.

Jeri was predeceased by her seven brothers and sisters.

In 1955, Jeri married John C. Scroggs of Brasstown. After settling in Haywood County in 1958, they raised four children: Justin Scroggs (Jane) of Cullowhee; Jennie Scroggs Ienzer (Didier) of Nice, France: Jill Scroggs Silverboard (Reid) of Largo, Fla.; and the late Jody Fred Scroggs.

The absolute joy of Jeri’s life were her granddaughters, Emma Ienzer, Laura Silverboard and Rachel Silverboard.

Jeri was a decades-long member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Clyde. She taught Sunday School and worked diligently to help with Christmas decorations and nativity productions. Jeri also voluntarily monitored the kids sitting in the back pews on Sunday mornings.

For years Jeri taught cake decorating and candy making at Haywood Community College. After retirement she heard from many former students that she had prepared them well for their careers.

Jeri also gave generously of her time and energy to her community. She volunteered with both Haywood Hospice and Meals on Wheels.

Jeri mastered numerous crafts over the years. But her lifelong interests were wildflowers and birdwatching. Her backyard gardens will be a reminder of her work for years to come.

Although she gave birth to four children, Jeri “mothered” countless others. Friends of her children knew they were always welcome in her home. If a child was in need, she was ready to help.

Considering the current public health situation, a private burial will be held this week at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In the future, when gathering and travel restrictions are lifted, a celebration service of her life will be held.

Memorials in Jeri’s honor may be made to Hanging Dog Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3522 Hanging Dog Road, Murphy, NC 28906; your local hospice organization; or a church of your choice.

The care of Mrs. Scroggs has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at wellsfuneralhome.com.