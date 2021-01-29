George Hall

Body

George William Hall, 85, of Douglasville, Ga., passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

He was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Hanging Dog, North Carolina, the son of the late James R. Hall and Ada Farmer Hall.

Mr. Hall proudly served his country as a United States Marine.

He worked for the United States Postal Service as a Southern Regional postal executive.

He was a lifetime member of the Masons, Masonic Lodge 278 and the Shriners.

Mr. Hall was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Justus Teal Williams; brother, Sheridan Hall; and sister, Bonnie Hall James.

Mr. Hall is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Lee Guthridge Hall of Douglasville, Ga.; son, George W. Hall Jr. of Douglasville, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Rebecca Hall of Douglasville, Ga.; daughter, Barbara Hall of Douglasville, Ga.; sister, Betty Dockery of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; brothers, Gordon Hall and John Hall, both of Murphy; three grandchildren, J.T. Hall, Jessica and Jeff Williams, Jenna and Jack Cortez; two great-grandchildren, Jonah Russell and Jericho Glenn; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Private Funeral Services will be conducted by the family. Interment will follow the service at Unaka Cemetery in Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Wounded Warriers Organization, 1349 W. Peachtree St. NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville – 770-942-2311, www.jones-wynn.com – is in charge of the arrangements.