Gary Wishon

Gary M. Wishon, 73, of Nantahala, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his residence.

He was a native and lifetime resident of Nantahala.

Gary had worked as a foreman with Taylor and Murphy in bridge construction for over 25 years.

He was a member of Bethel Hill Baptist Church and loved his church family.

Gary enjoyed rebuilding and restoring classic cars with his son.

He was the son of the late Verles C. and Beulah Owenby Wishon, and husband of the late Jo Ann Wishon, who died July 7, 2008. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Wayne and Dean Owenby, and Skip and Max Wishon.

Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Bateman and husband Brian of Nantahala; a son, Adam Wishon and wife Annie of Franklin; two sisters, Carolyn Hodge and husband Phillip of Andrews, and Cathy Passmore and husband Kenneth of Nantahala; five grandchildren, Ethan, Eli, Cohen and Carrigan Wishon, and Corey Bateman. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Bethel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Darrell Dockery officiating. Pallbearers will be Brian Bateman, Corey Bateman, Mike Wishon, David Wishon, Matthew Wishon and Brent Holbrooks.

The family will receive friends prior to the services from 1-1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Bethel Hill Baptist Church.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

