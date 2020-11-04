Gary Raxter

Body

Gary Lynn Raxter, 61, of Andrews, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native and lifetime resident of Andrews.

Gary worked for 40 years as a splicer and had been most recently employed by Hardline Construction.

He attended Beaver Creek Freewill Baptist Church for the past 20 years.

Gary enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Fain Hunting and Fishing Club.

Gary was a family man and had a contagious laugh. He loved spending time with his kids.

He was the son of Lucille Hogan Raxter of Andrews and the late Jack Raxter.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Shirlene Tindel Raxter; four children, Kurtis Raxter of Andrews, Kaylee Raxter of Andrews, Ginger Leitner of Raleigh, and Wendy Reese of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; a sister, Sandra Queen and husband Ronnie of Andrews; a brother, Steve Raxter and wife Cindy of Andrews; six grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Valleytown Cemetery with the Rev. Aaron Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Nick and Todd Queen, Phillip Gibson, Jerry Brooks, Dale Shields and Jonathan Hedden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Gary Lynn Raxter to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.