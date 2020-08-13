Ernest Graham

Body

Ernest Lee Graham of Aiken, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at age 89.

Mr. Graham was a snazzy dresser and loved his hats. He liked old cars, attending cars shows, and fishing in his spare time.

Mr. Graham adored his family dearly and relished the time spent with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Willard D. and Edna Eleanor Graham; sisters, Ruth Kent, Delores Graham and Lucy Rush; and spouse, Hazel Graham.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Cherry and B.J. Roberts, Donna Swanson, and Marla and Scott Morrison; sons and daughter-in-law, Ronnie Graham, and Timothy and Rhonda Graham; grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and Adriean Warr, Dustyn Graham, Tiffany Swanson, Shane Roberts, Will Morrison and Brian Morrison; great-granddaughter, Luna Warr; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dot Roby, Helen and Olen Murphy, and Patricia and Larry Forrister; brothers and sisters-in-law, Max and Judy Graham, Willard Jr. and Alice Graham, and J.C. and Dorothy Graham; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mr. Graham will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Harvest Baptist Church, 2075 Highway 212, in Covington, Ga., with the Rev. Richard Culpepper officiating and interment following in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Milledgeville, Ga.

Place online condolences at www.caldwellandcowan.com; Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Covington, 770-786-7062.