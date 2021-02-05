Body

Earl J. Nelson, 90, of Topton passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Clay County Care Center.

A native of Cherokee County, he was the son of the late John and Mary Taylor Nelson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Nelson.

Earl was a veteran having served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lisa Nelson of Zebulon, N.C.; Patrick Earl Nelson of Angier, N.C.; and Mark Alvin Nelson of Atlanta, Ga. He has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Red Marble Baptist Church Cemetery.

Due to risk of exposure to COVID 19, face coverings and social distancing are required for those attending the graveside service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nelson family.

An online register is available at www.townson-smithfuneralhome.com.