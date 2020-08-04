Body

Doyle Rogers, 77, of Chatsworth, Ga., and formerly of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was born in Fannin County, Ga., to the late Paul and Novelie Belle Rogers.

Doyle was a machine operator in the carpet mill. He loved auctions and going to flea markets. Doyle was always happy, full of life, and was always on the go. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Billy Rogers, Stanley Ray Rogers and Dale Allen Rogers; and one sister, Maxine Brown.

He is survived by one son, Allen Rogers of Dalton, Ga.; one brother, Clifford Rogers; and sisters, Jo Ann Burrell, Francine Hughes, Sandra Kaye Dell, Dolly Savugot and Vickie Owl, all of Murphy; two grandchildren, Matthew and Kaylee Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Rev. Chris Rumfelt officiated. Burial was in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Blairsville, Ga. Pallbearers were Clyde Thomas, Michael and Jason Savugot, Johnny Burrell, Claude Hughes and Clifford Rogers.

The family received friends from noon-2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Rogers family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.