Douglas White

Douglas R. White, 71, of Brasstown, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in a Canton, Ga., hospital.
He was a native of Freeport, N.Y., but grew up in Wantagh, N.Y., and moved to Clay County four years ago.
He worked most of his life as a computer programmer, and later retired from Home Depot.
He was the son of the late Peter and Gertrude Wolff White.
Surviving are his fiancee, Mildred Wrenn of Brasstown; a son, Jason P. White of Wylie, Texas; two sisters, Nancy Ullger of Pennsylvania, and Michelle White Mark of Arkansas; and two grandchildren, Kiernan White and Arianna White.
No services are planned.
Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements.
An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.
