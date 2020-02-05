Body

Donna Lindsey Allen, 85, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

She was a native of Cullman, Ala., and moved to Akron, Ohio, at a young age. There she met and married the late Robert B. Allen. They had three children.

She later moved to Port Orange, Fla., from 1968-72, where she was an active member of First Baptist Church of Port Orange. She then moved to Anderson, S.C., where they ran the Haven of Rest Children’s Home until 1976. She then moved to Murphy and had another child.

She was an active member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church, where she played the piano and taught Sunday school for many years.

She retired from the N.C. Employment Security Commission.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Allen; and one son, Steve Allen.

Surviving are two daughters, Lydia Long and husband Bill Long of Edgewater, Fla., Lindsey Denny and husband Mac Denny of Murphy; one son, David Allen and wife Cindy Allen of Murphy; daughter-in-law, Nadine Allen of Murphy; six grandchildren, LeighAnna Colgrove and husband Ben, Michele Allen-Biggs and husband Galen, Ashley Chastain and husband Jacob, Andrea Smith and husband Taylor, and Delaney and Collin Denny; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Boiling Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddis Dockery officiating. The family requests that friends share memories of a life well lived.

The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Donna Allen to United Community Bank, 116 Peachtree St., Murphy NC 28906 to help with funeral expenses.