Donald Lower, 95, formerly of Murphy, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home he shared with his daughter Connie Lower in Panama City, Fla.

Don had a great zest for life and lived it to the fullest.

Don served in the United States Army, 129th AAA Gun Battalion in World War II.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Those wishing to extend condolences or see the full obit may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com.