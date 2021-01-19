Body

Clifford Horton, 77, of Canon, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

He was born in Cherokee County to the late Fred and Laura Grogan Horton.

Clifford was a heavy equipment operator his entire life. He loved to rabbit hunt, go riding in the mountains, and he also loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Horton; and two brothers-in-law, George Allison and Mike Roberts.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Horton; son Bud Horton and wife Tracie; daughter Tammy Horton Berrong and ex-son-in-law, Brad Berrong; brothers, Troy Horton and wife Gloria, and John Horton and wife Sandra; sisters, Opal Carringer Moore, Juanita Allison, Ticey Brown and husband Robert and Jeannie Horton Roberts; sister-in-law, Debbie Horton; grandchildren, Justin Berrong, Dillon Horton and wife Sydney, Cassidy Horton and Jordan Berrong; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy. The Rev. John Horton will officiate.

The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.