Clarence John Pack

Clarence “Shorty” John Pack, 84, of Andrews, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County.

Clarence was born to the late Harley and Miza Pack.

He was an Army veteran. Shorty worked in auto body repair and painting cars.

He enjoyed going to church and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Ann Painter Pack; a son, Jeff Pack; four brothers, Jr., Edward, Cecil and Dennis Pack; and three sisters, Polly Farmer, Dorothy Pack and Joy Rhodes.

He is survived by a son, James Pack; two brothers, Kenneth Pack and Ralph Pack; three grandchildren, Julie Rowland and husband Jason, John Pack and Jessica Pack; and one great-grandchild, Braydon Rowland.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. The Revs. Chuck Davis and Tully Griggs will officiate. Burial will be in Valley River Baptist Church Cemetery in Andrews. Pallbearers will be Ricky Anderson, Tony Anderson, Jeff Jones, Derwin Chastain, Odie Wolfe and Randall Rowland. Honorary pallbearers will be Odom Watts and Braydon Rowland.

The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.