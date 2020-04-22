Clara Highsmith

Body

Clara Wooten Highsmith passed away after a short battle with cancer Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Murphy Rehabilitation & Nursing in Murphy at the age of 88.

Clara is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Julien Gilmore Highsmith of Brasstown; her son, Mose LeSesne Highsmith and daughter-in-law Joann Essig Highsmith of Leland.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Wooten Frye of Raleigh.

Clara was born May 5, 1931, in Walhalla, S.C., to Drs. Clement LeSesne Wooten and Thelma Godwin Wooten. She grew up in Whiteville and graduated from Whiteville High School.

She worked many years in the banking industry for Waccamaw Bank and Trust and United Carolina Bank.

Clara loved her family and her many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed needlework, cooking and sharing her cooking skills with others.

A family memorial service may be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Shriners Hospitals for Children, donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=notributes2” \l “!/donation/checkout.