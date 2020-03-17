Christopher Mosier

Body

Christopher Trenton Mosier, 23, of Marietta, Ga., passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Christopher is survived by his father and stepmother, Christopher and Stephanie; his daughter, Avery; his grandparents, Sallie, Charlie, Sandy and Rick; his siblings, Amber, Morgan, Sarah and Gracie.

He was predeceased by his mother, Shannon.

Christopher was born July 15, 1996, in Marietta, Ga., to Christopher O. Mosier and Shannon Sinclair.

He graduated from Hiwassee Dam High School.

Chris enjoyed many ski trips with his father and loved spending time at his grandmother’s house in Murphy.

On Dec. 7, 2017, he welcomed his beautiful daughter into the world, who was the most important part of his life.

He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Chris touched are invited to join a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Shepherd of the Mountains Church in Murphy to share memories, grieve and support each other in this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate.