Charles Elrod

Charles E. Elrod, 69, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in an Asheville hospital.

He was a native of Cherokee County where he had lived most of his life.

Charles worked 23 years in Atlanta, Ga., as an iron worker until he was injured in 1992. He was a member of Ironworkers Local 387.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Charles was a devoted husband and father, and family man.

He was the son of the late David and Oma Ledford Elrod. He was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

Surviving are his wife, Sheila Harris Elrod; a son, Nick C. Elrod and wife Lisa of Cumming, Ga.; a sister, Wanda Kephart and husband Joe of Murphy; a brother, Paul Elrod and wife Diane of Holly Springs, Ga.; two grandsons, Dylan Caldwell and wife Tiffanie, and Logan Caldwell; and a great-grandson, Ridge Caldwell.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, in the Elrod Family Cemetery with the Revs. Allen Harris, Junior Trantham and Doug Elrod officiating. Pallbearers were Jamey, David and Logan Elrod, Delton Cook, and Dylan and Logan Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers were Matthew and Chris Allen, and Blake Roberts.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.