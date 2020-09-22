Charles Elrod

Body

Charles E. Elrod, 69, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in an Asheville hospital.

He was a native of Cherokee County where he had lived most of his life.

Charles worked 23 years in Atlanta, Ga., as an iron worker until he was injured in 1992. He was a member of the Ironworkers Local 387.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Charles was a devoted husband and father, and family man.

He was the son of the late David and Oma Ledford Elrod. He was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

Surviving are his wife, Sheila Harris Elrod; a son, Nick C. Elrod and wife Lisa of Cumming, Ga.; a sister, Wanda Kephart and husband Joe of Murphy; a brother, Paul Elrod and wife Diane of Holly Springs, Ga.; two grandsons, Dylan and Logan Caldwell; and a great-grandson, Ridge Caldwell.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, in the Elrod Family Cemetery with the Revs. Allen Harris, Junior Trantham and Doug Elrod officiating. Pallbearers will be Jamey, David and Logan Elrod, Delton Cook, and Dylan and Logan Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew and Chris Allen, and Blake Roberts.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.