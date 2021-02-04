Burnice Corso

Body

Burnice Lee (Betty) Corso, born April 17, 1929, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Mom was born in Riverside, Calif. She came to Murphy in 1975, and taught school in Cherokee County for 20 years. She volunteered her time at the Senior Center delivering “Meals on Wheels” for 19 years.

Mom loved music, played the guitar and sang for Mass. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, wood carving and basket weaving.

Mom was a member of St. William Catholic Church in Murphy.

Mom was a proud grandmother of four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and step grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Pam Brinke of Murphy; her son, Jack Hayward, and her daughter-in-law, Donna Hayward of Santa Clarita, Calif.

Mom was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Helen Forson; her daughter, Helen Hayward Haines; and husband, Joseph Corso.

Mom was loved by all and will be missed. She is forever in our hearts.

A celebration of life for Mom is planned for later this year in Murphy.