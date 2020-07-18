Buddy West

Body

Buddy Carol West, 86, of Andrews, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn.

He was born March 29, 1934, in Andrews, to the late Frank (Red) West and Hazel Conley West.

Mr. West was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Cold War.

Buddy had been an active member of Bear Creek Baptist Church, serving as deacon, choir leader and Sunday school director.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Moody West.

Survivors include daughters, Elisabeth (William Scott) Rogers, Tammy West; brothers, Eddie West, Steve West and Randy West; sister, Marilyn Raxter; granddaughter, Jessica (Will) Wright; a great-grandson, Coleson Wright; and caregiver, Angie Payne.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Red Marble Baptist Church with Branson Bias, and the Revs. Steve West and Mickey Stewart officiating. Music will be provided by Chanda Bias, Madson Adamovich, David West, Tony Pace and Angie Payne.

Interment will follow at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, in Red Marble Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Will Wright, Hanson Adamovich, Justin Postell, Branson Bias, Danny West, Ronnie Waldroup and Tim Moody.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steve West, Eddie West, Randy West, Lane Raxter and Oden Watts.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Red Marble Baptist Church of Andrews.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at cochranfuneralhomes.com.