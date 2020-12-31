Bronce Kilpatrick

Body

Bronce “Tussler” Kilpatrick, 86, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the son of the late Andrew Jackson and Zenner May Winfrey Kilpatrick.

Bronce retired from the N.C. Department of Transportation in Murphy.

He was a kind and humble man who enjoyed living a simple life. In his younger days, he enjoyed spending time hunting with his dogs. He also liked gardening and working outside.

Bronce was preceded in death by his life partner and best friend for 45 years, Irene Elsie Abernathy; his brother, Elick “Junior” Kilpatrick; and sisters, Louellen K. Kilpatrick, Hildred Sneed and Kay Harrison.

He is survived by his sisters, Hellen Hancock of Dacula, Ga., Grace Hardin of Murphy, Gladys Sanders of Dacula, Ga., and Ruth Phillips of Buford, Ga.; brother, Buster and wife Faye Kilpatrick of Lawrenceville, Ga.; brother-in-law, Fred W. Kilpatrick of Murphy; and former sister-in-law, Winnie Chapell of Clermont, Ga.; many nieces and nephews; his nephew, Edward Holloway, who dedicated much of his time caring for Tussler; and his favorite dog, Brody.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Fred Delili officiated.

You may send tributes to the family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.