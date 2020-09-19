Blakely Baker

Body

Blakely McCoy Baker, 81, of Murphy, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in a Murphy hospital.

He was a native of Cherokee County, but had lived in Gastonia most of his life before moving back to Cherokee County five years ago.

Blakely retired after 40 years with Westvaco in Gastonia.

He was a member of Worldwide Church of God.

He was the son of the late Willie L. and Belvia Jones Baker.

Surviving are two brothers, Harold Leon Baker and Vincent Baker, both of Murphy.

No services are planned.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements.

