Billy West

Body

Billy Jack West, 91, of Inman, S.C., passed away after an extended illness Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at The Lakewood Memory Care facility in Boiling Springs, S.C.

Born Oct. 5, 1929, Billy was a native of Graham County, but had lived in Cherokee County with his wife Nova until 2015, at which time they moved to Inman to be close to their children, who all reside in South Carolina.

He was the son of the late Zeb Vance and Frankie Rogers West. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Austin John West, Lloyd West and Guy West; two sisters, Catherine Brown and Pauline Crisp; and a nephew, Leonard West.

Billy was a Korean War veteran who served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1949 until 1951.

Billy was well known around Andrews as a man who could fix just about anything and enjoyed working on small appliances at his home when he was not busy helping others. Billy retired from the American Thread plant in Marble in 1995, where he worked for many years as a machine mechanic.

Billy was a member of Valley River Baptist Church and served as a deacon in the church until he moved. Billy had been attending Liberty Baptist Church in Inman since moving to South Carolina.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Nova Ensley West; two sons, Stanley West and wife Lucille of Inman, Jeffrey West and wife Vickie of Easley, S.C.; three daughters, Phyllis Irons and husband Dale of Easley, Vickie Lovin and husband Ron Trammel of Greenville, S.C., and Lisa Vaughan and husband David of Greenville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to circumstances at this time concerning the COVID virus, a funeral service has not been scheduled. Plans are to have a celebration of life service, which will be announced later.

You may send tributes to the West Family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.