Betty Wilson

Body

Betty Lou Mallonee Wilson, 89, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 5:30 a.m. in her beloved home in the Peachtree community of Cherokee County.

A lifelong native of Murphy, she lived in the Peachtree community for most of her life.

Betty attended Murphy High School and was a member of Peachtree Methodist Church.

On May 28, 1949, she married Gerald J. Wilson of Peachtree.

She was the daughter of the (late) John Arthur Mallonee and the (late) Essel Marcella Jamerson Mallonee. Betty was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters: infant sister Anna Laura Mallonee, Ruth Angela Mallonee, Robert Mallonee, Charles A. Mallonee, Coy Eugene Mallonee, Harry Barney Mallonee, John A Mallonee, William Thomas (Chic) Mallonee and James Reid Mallonee.

She is survived by five children: Thomas Gary Wilson and wife Marlene, Ronald Vincent Wilson and wife Cindy, Jeanie W. Hedden and husband Terry, Gerald Reid Wilson, and Peggy W. Cook and husband Ray, all of Murphy. There are nine surviving grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Surviving grandchildren are: Laura W. Hughes, Rachel W. Lamauro, Morgan W. English, Sara Wilson, Joey Hedden, Lisa H. Bryant, Alana Cook, Olivia Cook and Jenna Cook. Also surviving are four nephews and one niece: Chucky Mallonee of Murphy, Bill Mallonee of Atlanta, Ga., Dennis Mallonee of Sylva, David Mallonee of Murphy and Annie Ruth Mallonee of Fayetteville.

In 1976, Betty and her husband, Gerald, along with five children, established Wilson Building Supply in Murphy. She worked as co-owner/secretary/treasurer for 39 years until her retirement in 2015. After retirement she stayed active at her beloved home on the family farm, gardening, cooking and sewing. She was an excellent cook and seamstress who loved spending time and living near her children and grandchildren. Betty loved her flowers and bird watching.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and thanks to special caregivers Tammy Stiles Powell and Jewel Stewart of Murphy for their loving care and respect.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at the family farm in the Wilson Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Christian Academy, c/o Children’s Hope Scholarship, P.O. Box 1232, Hayesville, NC 28904.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.