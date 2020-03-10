Betty Raxter

Body

Betty Jo Morgan Raxter, 80, of Marble, was called home by the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

She was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County.

Betty Jo worked at Berkshire before beginning her work in food and nutrition for both Andrews Elementary and Andrews High School. She retired in 1996.

She was a member of Valley River Baptist Church.

Betty Jo enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking for her kids, whom she loved and was devoted to.

She was the daughter of the late Otis and Stella Moore Morgan, and wife of the late Lawson Hyatt Raxter, who died Oct. 10, 1994. She was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Ray; a stepson, Eddie Raxter; two infant grandsons; a sister, Odena “Sis” Luther; and a brother, Kelly Morgan.

Surviving are three daughters, Darlene Herbert and husband Jack of Andrews, Linda Brown of Asheville, and Cindy Palmer and husband Derrick of Marble; a son, Chris Raxter and wife Crissy of Murphy; three step-daughters, Regina Radford and husband Ray, and Patty Barton and husband Ronnie, all of Andrews, and Cathy Huskins and husband Keith of Marble; a son-in-law, Jackie Ledford; two sisters, Lula Belle George and Diane Cable; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Clark, Alex Ledford, Daniel Ledford, Ashley Dawson, Brad Ray, Nathan Kephart, Timothy Raxter, Leah Palmer and Logan Palmer; six great-grandchildren,

Tori, Savannah, Aubrianna, Jameson, Joshua and Jace; a great-great-grandson, Curtis; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, with the Rev. Blake Ritz officiating. The interment was in Valleytown Cemetery. Pallbearers were Junior and Kelly Luther, Alex Ledford, Brad Ray, Leroy Payne and Nathan Kephart. Charles Payne, Logan Palmer and Daniel Ledford served as honorary pallbearers.

The family received friends from noon-1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Betty Jo Morgan Raxter to Lunchbox Heroes, 911 Andrews Road, Murphy, NC 28906. Please make check payable to Cherokee County School Nutrition.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.