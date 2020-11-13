Body

Betty Lou Evans, 80, of Topton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

She was born in Cherokee County to the late Bertie and Clara Kelly Hardin.

Betty was a seamstress manufacturer. She was a member of Junaluska Baptist Church and loved her church family. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clifford Evans; five brothers, Kenneth, Clinton, Carl, Clarence (Bo) and Larry (Buggs); and one sister, Katherine Hardin.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Kay Douthit and husband Roger of Weaverville, and Susie Orr and husband Kenny of Nantahala; two sisters, Meredith Higdon and husband David of Andrews, and Lucille West and husband Stanley of Inman, S.C.; brother, Eddie Hardin and wife Shirley of Andrews; five grandchildren, Brady Douthit of Beaufort, S.C., Bethany Douthit of Lexington, S.C., Travis Orr, Jake Orr and Dylan Orr of Robbinsville; and two great-grandsons, Brayden Douthit and Cooper Orr.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Townson-Rose Chapel of Andrews. The Revs. Tully Griggs and Eddie Hardin officiated. Burial was in Aquone Cemetery in Nantahala. Pallbearers were Brady Douthit, Jake Orr, Dylan Orr, Clinton Hardin, Brenton Hardin and Duron Smith.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Townson-Rose Chapel of Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Betty’s honor to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

You may send tributes to the family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.