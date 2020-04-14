Betty Frazier

Body

Betty Robinson Frazier, 94, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was born in Haywood County, and grew up there and in Asheville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, G.G. and Elsie Byers Robinson, and her sisters, Geraldine Peyton and Margaret Reno. She was the wife of the late Charles O. Frazier, principal and later superintendent of Andrews schools, 1951-67, and principal of Franklin High School, 1967-81.

In addition to raising three children, Betty was a substitute teacher and librarian in the Andrews school system. She spent 30 years working in the Macon County school system, retiring as purchasing agent.

She loved reading, libraries, cats, picnics and family trips to Florida, the Rockies and Myrtle Beach.

She was a devoted supporter and dedicated viewer of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.

She is survived by sons Charles Frazier and spouse Katherine, David Frazier and spouse Melissa of Franklin; daughter, Elizabeth Cook and spouse Leonard of Franklin; and granddaughters, Cristine Frazier Pilgrim and spouse Carey of Rome, Ga., Annie Frazier Crandell and spouse Kyle of Asheville, and Heather Fitzgerald and spouse Shauna of Fuquay-Varina. Betty’s great-grandsons, Carey Oldridge Pilgrim and Anderson Owen Pilgrim, were among the greatest delights of her later years.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Spartanburg, 250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306 or at fbs.org.

Macon Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be made at maconfuneralhome.com.